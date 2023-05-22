Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of 49th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the 900 block of 49th Place, Northeast.

At approximately 2:35 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Monday, May 22, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.