Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:04 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect was unable to operate the vehicle and fled the scene with the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended, and a weapon was recovered by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, 29-year-old Emily Cabrera, of Takoma Park, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

