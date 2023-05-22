RUSSIA, May 22 - Yury Trutnev discusses new projects in the Russian Far East with Chinese companies’ executives 22 May 2023 Yury Trutnev discusses new projects in the Russian Far East with Chinese companies’ executives 22 May 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Yury Trutnev discusses new projects in the Russian Far East with Chinese companies’ executives

Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, held several meetings in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, with executives from Chinese companies to discuss the development of cooperation between Russia and China in the Russian Far East. The meetings were attended by Alexei Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic.

Talks were held with executives in transport, construction, logistics, energy and high-tech companies.

The discussed projects included the Chinese side’s initiatives to create Russian-Chinese logistics centres and the improvement of logistics chains and minimising the time needed for customs procedures for the transportation of products and equipment. Yury Trutnev suggested that Russia’s Chinese partners, and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, work out the issue of improving legislation in order to create a special regime that promotes the growth of trade between Russia and China.

The possibility of building international bridges between Russia and China was discussed. “Currently, our countries are connected by two international bridges: the Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang railway bridge and the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe highway bridge. Other proposals from the Far Eastern regions are also being considered, but a bridge crossing is a two-way road. It makes no sense to build something that only one side can use. If the northeast of China is interested in such projects, then we are ready to work with our Chinese colleagues on this,” Yury Trutnev said.

During the discussion of projects in the energy sector, the Deputy Prime Minister invited Chinese companies to consider the possibility of launching projects using renewable energy sources in the Kamchatka Territory.

Issues of implementing projects in the Russian Far East within the framework of a new preferential regime, an international territory of advanced development, were also raised.

“Russia is interested in developing economic ties with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, and above all China. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin instructed us to develop a mechanism for an international territory of advanced development (TAD). The relevant draft law has been developed and is being considered by the Government of Russia. The TAD mode has generally proved to be a success. Such TADs operate in different regions of the Far East, and they are operating successfully. But now we will create an international TAD in order to take into account the specifics of our partners’ economic development,” Yury Trutnev said noting that most projects discussed at the past meeting with Chinese companies could be implemented in an international TAD.

Following the discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and Arctic and the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation to help Chinese investors launch and implement projects in the Far East as soon as possible.