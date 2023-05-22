Marat Khusnullin: 130 agreements signed at KazanForum 2023

RUSSIA, May 22 - Marat Khusnullin attended the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” 22 May 2023 Marat Khusnullin held bilateral meetings with representatives of Muslim countries at the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” 22 May 2023 Marat Khusnullin attended a meeting of the Russia – Islamic World Strategic Vision Group at the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” 22 May 2023 Meeting of the Russia – Islamic World Strategic Vision Group at the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” 22 May 2023 Marat Khusnullin attended a meeting of the Russia – Islamic World Strategic Vision Group at the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.” With Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia 22 May 2023 Marat Khusnullin at the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.” With Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov 22 May 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Marat Khusnullin attended the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum”

The 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” concluded in Kazan, according to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, head of the forum’s Organising Committee.

“I have very positive impressions of the forum; it was a very representative forum. I looked at the list of participants: almost all countries of the Middle East were represented by solid delegations. I am sure that the KazanForum will give a boost to interaction between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world,” Marat Khusnullin said. He emphasised that none of the Muslim countries had imposed sanctions against Russia or supported Western restrictions, which indicates their reliability as partners. Delegates from 80 countries took part in the forum events.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, a key topic of the forum was the construction of the International North-South Transport Corridor, since Muslim countries are interested in exporting Russian agricultural and halal products.

The KazanForum hosted six bilateral conferences in the Russia-Turkiye, Russia-Egypt, Russia-Azerbaijan, Russia-Uzbekistan, Russia-Malaysia, and Russia-Iran formats. In total, 130 agreements and memorandums were signed at the forum.

According to Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, the forum in Kazan reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to build trust-based, mutually beneficial relations with Islamic countries.

“The KazanForum is the place where our country is getting closer to the Islamic world. Today we have taken another step towards each other,” Rustam Minnikhanov noted.

The forum featured the Russia Halal Expo, with 11 countries presenting their products, including Iran, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates. It also showcased the latest examples of large equipment, including agricultural machinery, special equipment, and river boats.

Over 400 manufacturers of high-quality halal products took part in the Russia Halal Market international fair. The OIC Young Diplomats Forum brought together representatives from 23 countries. The agenda was international relations in the era of a multipolar world.

During this time, Kazan City Hall hosted a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, which was attended by over 150 representatives from 30 countries. Among the speakers were Talgat Tadzhuddin, Chairman of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Ravil Gainutdin, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, and Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia. The main message of the meeting and all the speeches was common spiritual and moral values, which are promoted by representatives of Islam and Christianity.

The forum also hosted a fashion show, Modest Fashion Day, presented by designers from Indonesia, Senegal, Russia and Kazakhstan. KazanForum guests were attracted to an international competition of chefs from 14 countries including Turkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Malaysia, Tunisia and others. World-famous culinary specialists prepared national dishes from their countries using halal standards. The forum delegations had the opportunity to try them.

The final event was Izge Bolgar Zhyeny, a holiday dedicated to the Day of the official adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. This year, about 20,000 guests visited Bolgar. One of the themes of the holiday was the 840th birth anniversary of Kul Ghali, who wrote the poem Kyssa-i Yusuf about prophet Yusuf; and the finest jewel – an exhibition of genuine relics from prophet Muhammad consisting of ten exhibits.