Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Dolores Trujillo, of Rancho Cordova, has been reappointed to the Board of Registered Nursing where she has served since 2020. Trujillo has been a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville since 2010. She was an Intensive Care Charge Nurse and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento from 2000 to 2010. Trujillo is a member of the California Nurses Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Trujillo is a Democrat.

Maria Serpa, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the Board of Pharmacy where she has served since 2018. Serpa was an acute care pharmacist and Senior Pharmacist of System Support for Sutter Medical Center from 1993 to 2021. She is a member and fellow of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists and the California Society of Health System Pharmacists and past President of CSHP. She earned a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Serpa is a Republican.

Stacy Bragg, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Board of Optometry. Bragg has been a Telehealth Optometrist at Empire Vision Center since 2022 and an Optometrist at Regency Eye Care Inc since 2017. She was an Optometrist at Stacy A. Bragg, O.D., Inc from 2016 to 2017. She was a Managing Optometrist for EYEXAM of California, Inc. from 2014 to 2016. Bragg was an Independent Subleasing Optometrist at FirstSight Vision Services, Inc. from 2005 to 2014. Bragg earned a Doctorate degree in Optometry from Pacific University College of Optometry and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Mercer University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bragg is a Democrat.

Robert Klepa, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Board of Optometry. Klepa has been a Hearing Officer for the Orange County Employee Retirement System since 2019, for the Los Angeles City Housing Dept since 2018, for the Ventura County Employees Retirement Association since 2016, for the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office’s Disability Division since 2011, and for the Los Angeles County Civil Service Commission since 2002. Klepa has been an Adjunct Instructor with Santa Monica College since 2002 and the University of California, Los Angeles’s Extension Program since 1998. Klepa was a Hearing Officer for the Los Angeles County Housing Authority from 2009 to 2019 and for the city of Santa Monica from 2005 to 2015. Klepa was a Judge Pro Tem, Arbitrator and Mediator with the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 1998 to 2014. Klepa has been a California licensed attorney since 1989, having previously earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Klepa is registered without party preference.

Jeffrey Garcia, of Hanford, has been reappointed to the Board of Optometry where he has served since 2020. Garcia is an optometrist and has been owner of Family Eye Care Optometry since 1996. He was department head and an optometrist for the U.S. Navy from 1993 to 1996 and an O6 active reserve from 1985 to 2018. Garcia is a member of the American Optometric Association and California Optometric Association. He earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern California College of Optometry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garcia is registered without party preference.

Lillian Wang, of Moraga, has been reappointed to the Board of Optometry, where she has been serving since 2015. Wang has been Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California at Berkeley, Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry and Vision Science since 2000. She has also been an Optometrist at Lafayette Optometric Group since 2004. Wang is a member of the American Academy of Optometry and the New England College of Optometry Alumni Association. Wang earned her Doctorate in Optometry from New England College of Optometry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wang is registered without party preference.

