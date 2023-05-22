Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents Inaugural Civic Education Teacher of the Year Award

RHODE ISLAND, May 22 - John Healy of E-Cubed Academy Honored for Commitment to Students, Civic Education

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore was today joined by Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Providence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez, E-Cubed Academy Principal Dr. Matthew Juda, and student nominator Elvin Susana Dilone to honor John Healy, of E-Cubed Academy, as the inaugural winner of the RI Civic Education Teacher of the Year award at a State House ceremony.

"Effective civic education is critical to the future success of our neighborhoods, state, and nation – and effective education starts with passionate teachers," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I am so proud to honor John Healy with the inaugural Civic Education Teacher of the Year award, as it is clear he has had a tremendous impact on his students and gone above and beyond to promote civic literacy in his classroom."

The Civic Education Teacher of the Year award honors one outstanding teacher who has demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative teaching practices and experiential learning.

Mr. Healy was nominated by a student, who shared, "Mr. Healy tells us every day that we are superstars and that we have potential to change the world through civic action." The nominator continued, "He argues that we have to get an education about our rights to have power in the world, and has given us the tools by teaching all of us how the government works, not by just reading textbooks, but by actively trying to change things we care about."

Mr. Healy has taught in Providence Public Schools for the past 29 years, including 17 years at his current school, E-Cubed Academy. He currently teaches AP US History, AP Modern World History, and Civics in America.

"While I am so honored and grateful for this award, it wouldn't be possible without my talented, hardworking, and passionate kids," said John Healy, 2023 Civic Education Teacher of the Year award winner. "I have been blessed my whole career to have worked with the outstanding students of Providence in small schools with strong faculty who help foster our future leaders."

"We are overjoyed by this great honor for our teacher John Healy and his school, E-Cubed Academy. Being named Rhode Island's Civic Education Teacher of the Year is no small feat and his love of the subject matter and teaching shines through every day. We are so lucky to have him in the ranks at Providence Public School District," said Superintendent Javier Montañez.

"We join Secretary of State Amore in extending our heartfelt congratulations to John Healy for his exceptional achievement in being named Rhode Island's Civic Education Teacher of the Year. Through his unwavering dedication and innovative teaching, John has ignited a passion for civic engagement in his students and has empowered them to become active participants in shaping our democracy," said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "As Rhode Island continues to work together to strengthen civics education, we look forward to learning from John and celebrating his outstanding contributions to the Providence Public School District and the state of Rhode Island. Congratulations!"

The RI Department of State received 18 nominations for the award from students, teachers, and administrators. All of the nominated teachers were honored at Monday night's ceremony.

Nominated teachers include: • Benjamin Fillo, Barrington High School • Robert Manning, Cranston High School West • Erin Stevenson, East Providence High School • Robert Petrucci, East Greenwich High School • Andrew Wallace, Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School • James Stringer, Highlander Charter School • Jennifer Stewart, Moses Brown School • Logan Bonney, Mount Pleasant High School • Ralph Cola, Mount Saint Charles Academy • Lawrence Verria, North Kingstown High School • Justin Aromin, North Smithfield High School • Rita Kerr-Vanderslice, Ponaganset High School • Richard Tierney, Providence Country Day School • Coleen Turner, Rogers High School • Maryann Ullmann, School One • Derek Snow, Smithfield High School • Matt Lim, Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts

To learn more about the RI Department of State's civic education and engagement initiatives, visit sos.ri.gov/divisions/civics-and-education or email civics@sos.ri.gov.

