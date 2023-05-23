Manchin Visits Danville to Celebrate $14.3 Million Boone Memorial Hospital Expansion

May 22, 2023

Danville, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited Danville to celebrate the $14.3 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in renovating a facility into a health and wellness center as an expansion of Boone Memorial Hospital. The project will provide quality outpatient healthcare and wellness services to a service area of approximately 32,200 rural residents. Senator Manchin joined USDA and Boone Memorial Health officials, community leaders, elected officials, local stakeholders and Boone County residents for the event.

“I was thrilled to join federal, state and local leaders, Boone Memorial Health representatives and Boone County residents today to celebrate the $14.3 million expansion of the hospital,” said Senator Manchin. “This historic investment will help provide quality health and wellness services, as well as create good-paying, long-term jobs and spur economic development throughout the region. I look forward to continuing my support of Boone Memorial Health as the facility is renovated and I will continue advocating for resources to increase access to reliable and quality healthcare for rural communities across the Mountain State.”

