From the CNMI Supreme Court:

As of May 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., the court orders that the following Judiciary facilities are closed to the public on May 23, 2023, and May 24, 2023:

– Guma’ Hustisia (Saipan)

– Kotten Tinian (Tinian)

– Centron Hustisia (Rota)

– Commonwealth Recorder’s Office (Saipan)