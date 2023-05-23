PRESS RELEASE: Presentation of Credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mexico to the Independent State of Samoa

SAMOA, May 23 - Tuesday 23 May 2023

H.E. Mr. Alfredo Perez Bravo, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mexico to Samoa presented his Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, during a Credentials ceremony held at the Residence of the Head of State at Vailele this morning. Ambassador Bravo is accredited to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Samoa and Mexico in October 2008, our two countries have maintained friendly ties based on the principles of mutual trust and respect. During their remarks the Head of State and the Ambassador underlined Samoa and Mexico’s desire to collaborate closely on issues of shared interests which would benefit both countries including our bilateral Agreement for the Exchange of Information on Tax Matters signed in 2012 and to enhance our people-to-people ties. They also highlighted that Samoa and Mexico’s shared membership in the United Nations reaffirms the two countries’ commitment to working together to accomplish our common goals which includes peace and security, the promotion and protection of human rights, ensuring equality and respecting sovereignty.

H.E. Excellency Alfredo Perez Bravo has degree in international relations from UNAM and has studied classes at the University of FRESCATI in Stockholm, Sweden, as well as the School of Higher Studies in Geneva. Ambassador Bravo has published more than 40 articles on international issues and is the author of three books. His Excellency has 46 years of experience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and began his diplomatic career in 1976. At the age of 33, he was elevated to the position of Ambassador and had represented Mexico in 52 nations across the continents of Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Europe, and Oceania. In May 2019, he was appointed as Ambassador-designated of Mexico to New Zealand with cross accreditation to Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu. Ambassador Bravo is married with two sons.

