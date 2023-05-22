Submit Release
House Bill 577 Printer's Number 1137

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - An Act establishing the Keystone Saves Program, the Keystone Saves Program Fund, the Keystone Saves Administrative Fund and the Keystone Saves Program Advisory Board; and providing for powers and duties of the Treasury Department, for investment and fiduciary responsibilities and for program implementation.

