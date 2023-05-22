House Bill 611 Printer's Number 1120

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - An Act to provide appropriations from the General Fund for the expenses of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Departments of the Commonwealth, the public debt and the public schools for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023; to provide appropriations from special funds and accounts to the Executive and Judicial Departments for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and for the payment of bills remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023; to provide for the appropriation of Federal funds to the Executive and Judicial Departments for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and for the payment of bills remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023; and to provide for the additional appropriation of Federal and State funds to the Executive and Legislative Departments for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.