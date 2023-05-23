Joseph Collins Jr Takes Meeting with Cities to Develop New Studio Complex
URBT seeks to aquire one of the most popular TV networks. As URBT races towards this acquisition, focus turns to where's corporate headquarters.
Urban TV Network Corp. (OTCMKTS:URBT)
URBT Studios aim is to create jobs and stimulate economic growth, while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ever-evolving media landscape, entertainment companies face constant challenges to stay ahead of the game. Urban TV Network Corp. (URBT) has decided to take the plunge to add a billion dollars asset to its portfolio. The company is seeking to aquire one of the worlds most popular television networks to expand its global reach. As URBT races towards this major acquisition, the focus turns to where the company can place its corporate headquarters. This is where CEO Joseph Collins comes into play. Collins has been seeking out meetings with city officials from around the country to consider bringing his URBT Studio development to their respective communities.
Joseph Collins Unveils Revolutionary New Studio Complex
Collins Jr. and his team have been meeting with cities all over the country over the past few months, discussing how URBT Studios can contribute to their communities. These meetings have centered around a variety of possibilities, including partnering on local events and concerts, hiring local talent, working with city schools and universities, and even investing in local infrastructure projects. Through these partnerships, URBT Studios aims to create jobs and stimulate economic growth, while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
One city that Collins Jr. has already met with is Gary, Indiana. URBT Studios is reportedly interested in creating television production studios near the historic birth home of the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson. Collins also expressed interest in partnering with local universities to provide internships and job opportunities for students interested in the entertainment industry. Collins Jr. has also met with officials from Illinois to discuss potential partnerships.
Other cities on URBT Studios’ radar include Houston, Texas, and Miami, Florida. Collins Jr. has expressed interest in working with the Houston-based nonprofits to create job opportunities for young people in the city’s underserved communities.
URBT Studios will undoubtedly pave the way for increased employment opportunities, growth, and economic stability in the selected location.
Urban TV Network Corp.’s unprecedented expansion plans are a testament to its commitment to remain at the forefront of the entertainment industry. Collins and his team are masterfully executing plans to acquire popular networks while creating an unparalleled experience for viewers. With the potential addition of URBT Studios in a number of locations, the company is poised to take its innovative plans to the next level.
Learn More About the URBT Studios Here: https://urbt.com/learn-about-investing-in-urban-tv-stock-symbol-urbt
The decision to settle on a location is not an easy one. Collins conducting meetings with city officials from around the country. The company is determined to find the perfect fit. URBT Studios will undoubtedly pave the way for increased employment opportunities, growth, and economic stability in the selected location. Exciting times lie ahead for Urban TV Network Corp. as it races towards its goal of transforming the entertainment industry.
