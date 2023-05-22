Kornit Digital to Participate in 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that the Company will conduct one-on-one meetings at the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference.

Kornit Digital’s Global Head of Investor Relations, Andrew G. Backman, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis. Interested investors should contact their Craig-Hallum representative directly to schedule a meeting.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

