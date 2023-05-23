SCAN Health Plan Recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, was named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2023. This recognition honors outstanding employers in the healthcare industry that empower workers to provide members with the best possible care, products and services.
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Modern Healthcare,” said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, Chief People Officer at SCAN. “This honor is especially important to us because it’s based on feedback from our employees, and we are proud that they feel so strongly about our culture and mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
SCAN Health Plan has also been named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services list two years in a row. In 2022, SCAN received certification from Great Place to Work, where 90% of employees reported that SCAN is a great place to work as compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
Modern Healthcare will honor awardees on September 28th at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala in Chicago and in the October 2023 magazine print issue.
About SCAN
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 285,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
