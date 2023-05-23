International Association of Tour Directors & Guides (IATDG) Empowers Travel Enthusiasts to Embark on a Rewarding Career

Discover the World as a Tour Director: A Career that Combines Adventure and Education

Pandemic recovery fuels travel demand! Tour companies rebound, seeking new talent among retirees, educators, entertainers. Exciting gig jobs for travel lovers!

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Tour Directors & Guides (IATDG) is revolutionizing the way retirees, educators, entertainers, and travel enthusiasts embark on their next career journey. With a commitment to excellence, IATDG offers comprehensive resources, training, networking events, and exclusive interview opportunities with tour companies seeking fresh talent.

Tour directors are the unsung heroes who transform travel dreams into reality, guiding groups of travelers on unforgettable journeys around the world. More than just guides, they ensure a seamless travel experience, from organizing logistics to providing expert commentary and creating life-changing moments for their clients.

"Being a tour director offers far more than exotic travel opportunities. It's a career that provides flexibility, independence, and the chance to make a genuine impact on people's lives," says Von Harden, President and Founder of IATDG. By becoming a tour director, individuals have the power to shape unforgettable experiences, opening doors to new perspectives and exciting adventures.

Retirees, educators, entertainers, and travel enthusiasts can seize the opportunity to work part-time as tour directors, earning between $300 and $600 a day, including gratuities. Travel expenses, most meals, and the sights, attractions, and experiences at each destination are covered by the tour company, making it a lucrative and fulfilling career choice.

To facilitate professional growth, IATDG organizes TourConnect, its annual conference, exclusively designed for tour directors, tour guides, and tour operators. The highly anticipated TourConnect 2023, the association's 8th annual conference, will be held in New Orleans at the prestigious Astor Crown Plaza from November 5th to November 9th. Attendees can expect exceptional talent recruitment opportunities, invaluable education sessions, and extensive networking possibilities.

As the premier non-profit professional organization for trained and experienced tour managers worldwide, IATDG was established by Tour Directors, Tour Operators, and Tour Guides with a shared vision of ensuring excellence in tour management and guiding.