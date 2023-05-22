Asha Urban Baths Announces First Location for North Carolina
The California-based bathhouse and communal gathering place is actively seeking new franchisees to join its network.
Developing a support package I could be proud of for our franchise partners was a lot of work, so implementing it is really rewarding.”WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asha Urban Baths, a unique communal gathering place and wellness franchise known for its relaxing bathhouse, therapeutic salt lounge, and sound immersion experiences, has just announced its very first franchise location for North Carolina. The new franchise will be in Wilmington and is owned by Donna Dowson.
— Cori Martinez, owner and founder of Asha Urban Baths
“We provide a ton of operational support, and even long-term coaching, but I want every Urban Baths owner to genuinely care about creating inclusive, warm, and welcoming spaces,” commented Owner Cori Martinez in response to her newest franchise partner. “Donna's passionate about the Urban Baths concept and has a lot of experience creating healing spaces for people so I know she'll do an amazing job!”
The latest Asha Urban Baths, also referred to as Urban Baths, is the second franchise to join the network. As of now, the target operational date is early summer 2024.
Martinez expressed excitement over the new location and pointed out that new franchisees are benefiting from a precisely designed support system built for their success.
“Developing a support package I could be proud of for our franchise partners was a lot of work, so implementing it is really rewarding,” she said. “Also, I just really love helping other people build their business and do their own rewarding work.”
Martinez and her franchise sales team are focused on bringing the unique Urban Baths model to densely populated metro areas across the U.S.
“I'd love to see Urban Baths in every major city — human charging stations everywhere,” Martinez said. “But as that happens, our focus is on supporting each new franchise partner with everything they need to build a business that's both financially rewarding and something truly special for their community.”
Each Urban Baths franchisee starts with an in-depth training program facilitated by Martinez and her training team. Marketing and operational support is provided throughout the life of the franchise.
More information about Urban Baths can be found at www.ashaurbanbaths.com/your-own-urban-baths.
ABOUT Asha Urban Baths
Asha Urban Baths is the first wellness franchise to make centuries-old communal bathhouse traditions modern and approachable for urban communities to regularly slow down, unplug, and relax. The one-of-a-kind urban oasis offers a variety of services and experiences including sound immersion, salt therapy, massage, soaking, saunas, and more. To learn more about Asha Urban Baths, visit www.ashaurbanbaths.com. To start the journey towards ownership with an Asha Urban Baths franchise, visit www.ashaurbanbaths.com/your-own-urban-baths.
Cori Martinez
Asha Urban Baths
cori@ashaurbanbaths.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram