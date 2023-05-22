Formaspace Contract to Showcase Latest Life Sciences Furniture Innovations at NeoCon 2023
Formaspace Contract showcases innovative solutions for the life science industry at Neocon. Discover their custom designs at The Mart, suite #11-124, June 12-14
This year our showroom will be transformed into a mock life science company showcasing both laboratory and office solutions manufactured by Formaspace.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Formaspace Contract, a leading provider of custom furniture solutions in the life science industry, is excited to showcase its innovative product at Neocon 2023, the largest commercial interior design trade show in North America. The event will take place from June 12-14, 2023, at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago, Illinois, in suite #11-124.
— Frank Bucher, CEO of Formaspace
“We’ve seen many changes in the contract furniture industry over the past few years, and it is no secret laboratories have become a more meaningful sector of opportunity in this market. We’ve all been challenged to pivot and shift focus,” said Frank Bucher, CEO of Formaspace. “At Formaspace, we were already occupying the laboratory sector and, by circumstance, have given our dealer partners an opportunity to share in this business. This year our showroom will be transformed into a mock life science company showcasing both laboratory and office solutions manufactured by Formaspace.”
Formaspace Contract will be exhibiting at showroom #11-124, where attendees can view a range of custom furniture solutions, including state-of-the-art laboratory furniture, sleek and stylish office solutions, and a variety of new and modular furniture solutions for the life science industry and office environments.
Formaspace Contract, a manufacturer of contract and life sciences furniture solutions since 1981, offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the latest advancements in life science furniture design. With their wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry, Formaspace Contract is uniquely positioned to offer valuable insights into how to specify, sell, and install laboratory projects and create customized workspace solutions. When you visit their showroom, their experienced design experts can provide a personalized tour, showcasing the latest advancements in life science design, and you'll discover how to transform your workspace into a productive, efficient, and inspiring environment. Ultimately, the Formaspace Contract showroom is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to elevate their workspace to the next level and venture into the life science business sector.
Frank Bucher
Formaspace Contract
+1 866-488-0152
mktg@formaspacecontract.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other