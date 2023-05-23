LawLinq Raises Motorcycle Safety Awareness with Video Contest

Gear Up for Safety: LawLinq Announces $500 Prize for Best Video Promoting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month!

Cultivating motorcycle safety awareness is not just a responsibility, but a commitment to protecting lives. Together, we can create a safer environment for all and foster mutual respect on the road.” — Jessica Anvar, CEO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of May is significant for motorcycle enthusiasts and safety advocates across the United States as it marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. This month-long campaign brings together various organizations, government agencies, and passionate motorcycle safety advocates who strive to promote safe riding practices and increase awareness about the importance of sharing the road responsibly with motorcyclists. The primary objective is to significantly reduce motorcycle accidents, injuries, and fatalities through targeted education and outreach efforts.

Recent data released by the Transportation Injury Mapping System (TIMS)* at Berkeley sheds light on the alarming number of motorcycle crashes in Los Angeles County in 2022. With a staggering total of 2,766 reported crashes*, equating to nearly 8 crashes per day, the statistics highlight the pressing need for enhanced safety measures on Los Angeles roads. Furthermore, these numbers are indicative of a larger statewide issue, as California witnessed a total of 12,200 motorcycle crashes in the same year*, translating to approximately 34 crashes per day.

Among the concerning trends, a significant portion of these accidents (64.5%)* occurred on highways, freeways, expressways, and other principal arterial roads. These high-traffic routes, often characterized by higher speed limits, pose substantial risks to motorcyclists. TIMS data reveals that a staggering 96% (1,713 incidents)* of accidents on such roads in Los Angeles County resulted in injury or fatality.

To actively contribute to the improvement of motorcycle safety, LawLinq, a California State Bar Certified Lawyer Referral Service, has decided to launch a video contest. This contest aims to encourage motorcycle riders to showcase their commitment to safe riding practices while emphasizing the significance of safety gear.

Participants are invited to submit creative and informative videos lasting between 30 to 60 seconds, highlighting the importance of wearing appropriate safety gear and following safety protocols during motorcycle rides. The contest winner will be awarded a generous prize of $500. It is vital to note that all video submissions must adhere to specific guidelines, including the promotion of safety gear, the exclusion of explicit content, and refraining from recording while riding to prioritize safety.

LawLinq strongly encourages motorcycle riders to participate in this important initiative and make a positive impact in raising motorcycle safety awareness worldwide. By sharing their personal experiences and knowledge, riders can help educate the public and create a safer environment for all motorcyclists.

For more information about the contest, guidelines, or statistical data, please visit LawLinq's Motorcycle Safety Page*.