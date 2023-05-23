Kettybot, A Navia Robotics Host Robot to Welcome Guests at Pampas Las Vegas
Pampas, the original Las Vegas Strip churrascaria, deploys Kettybot to welcome patrons at their establishment in the Miracle Mile Shops.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navia Robotics, a robotics company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is at the forefront of deploying and installing service robots and cleaning robots in the restaurant, food service, resort, and hospitality industries. With extensive experience working closely with restaurateurs and deep involvement in the food service sector, they have consistently received praise for delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.
Pampas, the original Las Vegas Strip churrascaria for nearly two decades, have been looking to add robotics to their restaurant to ensure their receptionist is at the front desk at all times to greet their guests. Navia Robotics brought their Kettybot to fill that gap and to make sure guests are escorted to their tables without a missed beat.
During peak hours, receptionists would often be occupied guiding patrons to their seats, leaving the front entrance unattended. The only existing solution was to hire additional staff solely for seating guests, which would be unnecessary outside of peak operating times and would require expanding the front desk to accommodate extra personnel. A simpler solution was to deploy a robot to handle the repetitive task of escorting guests to their seats. Previously, receptionists would briefly leave the front desk to walk the long distance from the entrance to the dining area, but now they can greet guests and direct them to follow the robot, saving time and effort throughout their shifts.
Using Navia Robotics' cloud system, which records usage statistics of the robots, it was found that the robot seated guests an average of over 50 times a day and over 100 times a day on typical weekends. The Kettybot traveled a mile or two every day to seat guests, significantly reducing the workload for the receptionist and allowing them to address guest service needs more promptly.
The benefits of this solution go beyond the evident cost savings with a payback period of less than a year. Having someone available at the front desk at all times is invaluable. A recent survey indicated that 51% of restaurant guests will never return after a negative experience, and the absence of a greeter upon entering the establishment is the foremost way to lose a customer. Additionally, as more customers order food online, receptionists are often tasked with handling those orders and incoming phone calls. By delegating some of these tasks to robots, their time is freed up, which greatly benefits any restaurant.
Navia Robotics is leading the industry with innovative features and patent-pending capabilities, driven by their unwavering focus on research and development. With ongoing deployments and hundreds of thousands of restaurant patrons served monthly across the United States, restaurant, resort, hotel, and hospital owners interested in implementing robots at their establishments can contact Navia Robotics for a no-obligation trial.
About Navia Robotics
Navia Robotics is a robotics development company that possesses vast expertise in both automation hardware and software. With a deep understanding of the inefficiencies prevalent in the food service and hospitality industry, both pre and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Navia Robotics collaborated closely with numerous restaurants operating under diverse models and located in different geographical areas and serving a variety of cuisines. This allowed them to meticulously refine their service to support the market's needs.
David Park
Navia Robotics
+1 877-876-2687
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Catch Kettybot escorting guests at the original Las Vegas churrascaria, Pampas!