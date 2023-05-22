AG Kris W. Kobach: Crime victims to receive more than $600,000 in support

KANSAS, May 22 - TOPEKA – (May 22, 2023) – The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 230 victims of violent crime at its meetings during the first quarter of 2023, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said.

The Board reviewed 288 new applications submitted by victims, and approved $623,172.98 to be awarded to victims.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation in Kobach’s office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $7,500 for funeral and burial expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

“Monetary compensation is a vital part of the healing process for individuals who have had their lives upended through the criminal act of others,” said Kristen Czugala, Division Chief for Victim Services.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program call (785) 296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.