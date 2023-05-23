EMBARK ON AN EXHILARATING ADVENTURE INTO THE REALM OF LOVE IN “MY RISKY ROMANCE IN TURKEY”
Renowned author Karen Carlson unravels a piece of her life that encapsulates the whirlwind love affair she shares with her partner, Cap.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A trip to a different country is exciting and thrilling at the same time. But not all people experience the same, and some trips may be a risk for travelers or an unforgettable experience for others. Karen Carlson shares her never-forgotten experience and thrilling journey in this memoir of one of her trips to Europe.
My Risky Romance in Turkey by Karen Carlson is a book about the adventures of the author and her then-boyfriend, Cap, seeking experiences in the midst of Europe. As they wander in a new city, a few hurdles come their way. Will they be able to have a great and fun vacation? These and more are things to watch out for when reading this memoir.
One of many Amazon reviews about this book shares that "the author has written it quite simply, sets the plot as a mystery from the beginning, and makes it hard for one to stop reading. A good read for adventurous people who like to dip into the world of danger."
Do not forget to grab a copy of My Risky Romance in Turkey by Karlen Carlson to know more about this adventure and memoir. Grab a copy now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other major online book retailers.
