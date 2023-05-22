TILT Holdings Announces Leadership Change, Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Brad Hoch, Chief Accounting Officer, appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced a leadership change where Dana Arvidson, who has served as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) since December 2022, has departed the Company effective today.



During this transition period, Brad Hoch, TILT’s former CFO and current Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed Interim CFO, effective May 22, 2023.

“Dana Arvidson played a key role in refinancing our legacy debt earlier this year. We wish him well,” stated TILT’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tim Conder. “We are fortunate to have our former CFO, Brad Hoch, who we expect can seamlessly fill this role on an interim basis.”

Conder added, “It is imperative that we optimize our business for capital preservation and cash generation. To begin this process in earnest, we are reducing our corporate overhead by decreasing headcount, including additional members of the senior leadership team, and rationalizing expenses.”

Conder concluded, “While this process is never easy, these actions are necessary as we work to realign our Company to create an agile team focused on profitability and operational excellence for all of our stakeholders.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

