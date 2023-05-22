Mountain America Credit Union Supports the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Utah Memorial Day Ceremony

Event service is Monday, May 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. MDT at Fort Douglas Military Cemetery; Sterling Nielsen, CEO of Mountain America announced as keynote speaker

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union pledged its support of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fort Douglas Military Cemetery.



“Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who have died while serving our country. The operative word here though is ‘serving’,” said Colonel Michael Menser, prior to the Memorial Day ceremony. “The men and women of our Armed Forces volunteer to serve all Americans—regardless of how, where or when. That service can take them to the far corners of the world—it can lead them to injury or even death. But when they raise their hand, state their name and repeat the words of the oath, they have committed to becoming part of America’s shield.”

This year’s ceremony is the first since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the annual event. This year, the event begins at 9:00 am with those wishing to join the march to the cemetery assembling at the Fort Douglas Museum Memorial Park. The service begins at 10:00 am. There will be a musical presentation, then hear a keynote speech from Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union, and observe a ceremonial wreath laying and 21-gun salute. The event concludes with the playing of taps followed by a memorial prayer.

“We’re honored to support this Memorial Day ceremony, as we recognize the sacrifices of the brave men and women who lost their lives defending our country,” Nielsen said. "We encourage our members and residents in the area to come pay tribute to these service members for their ultimate sacrifice in defense of our precious freedoms and way of life.”

The Memorial Day ceremony is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ausautahchapter.org or call ‭(801) 560-3233‬‬‬.‬‬‬

About Mountain America Credit Union



With more than 1 million members and $16 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology; Over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About Association of the United States Army

The Utah Chapter of AUSA, with a statewide organization with more than 10,000 members, strives to recognize and honor the courage, commitments, and sacrifices of soldiers and their families. The chapter recognizes these attributes among active-duty, Army Reserve, National Guard Soldiers, retirees. and veterans of the U.S. Army by planning and presenting educational programs that enhance professional development as well as public awareness. The AUSA identifies and delivers programs that support the needs of soldiers and the U. S. Army; offers scholarships to the spouses and children of Utah soldiers who want to attend college in Utah; and support community events such as the annual Memorial Day service, Utah Military Ball, scholarship fundraiser and other veteran-oriented events.