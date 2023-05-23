Remaining lots at The Preserve at Gore Mountain hitting the auction block
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preserve at Gore Mountain, a spectacular residential development nestled in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, is thrilled to announce an exclusive auction of its remaining lots. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for builders to own shovel ready lots in this breathtaking natural paradise in an online auction the ends June 7, 2023.
The online auction will feature 22 remaining lots within The Preserve at Gore Mountain selling as an entirety, offering unparalleled views and access to the stunning Adirondack landscape, and is located only 4 miles from the Gore Mountain ski area.
The Preserve at Gore Mountain boasts approximately 600 acres of common property and green space, and the infrastructure at The Preserve is fully completed, providing essential amenities and utilities. Each lot is equipped with community water, fiber optic cable, and electric service, making the transition to this mountain paradise effortless.
Residents of The Preserve at Gore Mountain can also enjoy an array of recreational facilities, including two tennis courts, a pool, a clubhouse, a gym, and a sauna. The highlight of the community is the private Oven Mountain Pond, a 20+ acre lake with a dock, perfect for fishing or simply basking in the tranquility of nature.
"I am truly amazed by the uniqueness and sheer beauty of this property, which would be nearly impossible to replicate in today's market. The opportunity to acquire the remaining 22 lots through auction, complete with fully developed infrastructure, is an extraordinary and exceedingly rare chance," stated Mike Fisher, President of Redfield Group Auctions.
The online auction of the remaining lots at The Preserve at Gore Mountain presents a rare opportunity for builders to buy 22 shovel ready lots and start building immediately. The auction will provide interested buyers with the chance to bid on these coveted lots, ensuring a fair and transparent process. To view the auction, register and bid visit www.redfieldgroup.com
About Redfield Group Auctions: Redfield Group Auctions, Inc. is a renowned and highly respected auction company specializing in real estate properties throughout North America and is a member of the MarkNet Alliance, an esteemed network of 70 successful auction companies that collaborate and combine their resources to bring assets to market. Redfield is also a member of the National Auctioneers Association and several state associations and has been awarded over 40 national and state advertising awards.
Mike Fisher
The Preserve Auction Video