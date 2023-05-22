The Congolese Association for Access to Justice Calls for Urgent Action to Address An Alarming Human Rights Violation
Attorneys for Fortunat Biselele Demand His Immediate Release Due Severe Health Concerns
We firmly condemn these violations and call on the authorities to immediately uphold the rule of law, respect due process, and guarantee the protection of fundamental human rights.”KINSHASA, DR CONGO, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congolese Association for Access to Justice (de l’Association congolaise pour l’accès à la justice (ACAJ) is calling for immediate and decisive action against the infringement of individual rights performed against Fortunat Biselele, who was detained on January 21 in Makala for alleged treason.
— Georges Kapiamba, Coordinator with the ACAJ.
Mr. Biselele is the former private adviser to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi.
Since his arrest, Mr. Biselele has been subjected to false accusations and accused of a crime without any substantial evidence or justification. This unjust action has resulted in his wrongful detention, demonstrating an abuse of power and an obvious violation of the principles of justice.
In addition, due to a serious injury, which occurred just before his arrest and remains untreated, Mr. Biselele’s health is deteriorating daily. The horrific detainment conditions have infringed upon Mr. Biselele’s basic human rights, including his rights to liberty, security, and dignity, as enshrined in international human rights conventions.
“We stand in solidarity with Fortunat Biselele and call on the relevant authorities to ensure his immediate and unconditional release,” said Mr. Biselele’s attorney, Richard Bondo. “Such egregious instrumentalization of justice and actions by Minister Rose Mutombo, who is breaching every protocol and violating the Constitution along with a very corrupt regime, do not only violate Fortunat's rights as a human being but also undermine the principles enshrined in international human rights conventions and the domestic laws of the DRC.”
Additional human rights violations include:
Violation of local and international human rights laws: These violations include violating Article 6 of the Human Rights Act and the right to a fair trial and due process of law.
Life endangerment: Mr. Biselele's detention conditions and the psychological stress induced by this unjust treatment seriously threaten his physical and mental well-being, thus reflecting a dire disregard for his right to life and health.
Character defamation: Baseless attempts to slander Mr. Biselele's good standing in society are unethical and violate his rights with respect to his private life and protect his reputation.
“We firmly condemn these violations and call on the authorities to immediately uphold the rule of law, respect due process, and guarantee the protection of fundamental human rights,” said Georges Kapiamba, Coordinator with the ACAJ. “The fact that Mr. Biselele has been deprived of his rights and forced to suffer physically, mentally, and emotionally is an alarming example of the government’s abuse of power.”
The ACAJ is demanding the provisional release of Fortunat Biselele with the argument that the government shouldn’t imprison anyone indefinitely based on falsehoods and the Minister’s shameful conduct.
The organization is asking government authorities, human rights organizations, international bodies, and the public to acknowledge the injustices Mr. Biselele is enduring and to work together in seeking justice for him.
It also encourages the public to share this message across all social media platforms and make Mr. Biselele's case known to as many people as possible.
Attorneys for Fortunat Biselele have also contacted leading human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, the U.S. Department of Justice, the UN Joint Human Rights Office in DR Congo, The Coalition for Human Rights in Development, The Carter Center, Human Rights Watch, and the UN Human Rights Committee (HRC).
Jean Claude M.B.
+243 891 597 024
jc.mulingenya@law-tia.com
TSHIBANGU ILUNGA & PARTNERS SCA