Stephen Komorek Restoring Hopes To People Worldwide With API International Consulting Group
Known for his exceptional investigation skills, Mr. Komorek is often regarded as one of the world’s best detectives.UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From successfully negotiating the release of an American citizen sentenced to death in a Chinese prison in 2018 to saving thousands of lives around the world, Stephen Komorek is on a mission to make the world a better place. This is why he decided to establish API International Consulting Group, which now offers investigative, intelligence, consulting, and training services on a global scale.
API International Consulting Group draws upon the knowledge and experience of specialists and professionals from a wide range of fields to recognize, isolate, and resolve issues and challenges experienced by their global private, corporate, governmental, and legal community clients. This is one of the primary reasons the company has quickly made its name in America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.
After spending his early years in state-run homes and living on the streets, Stephen joined the military and worked with various government agencies where he honed his critically acclaimed detective skills. Today, he works in the private sector with an unwavering focus on solving impossible problems and helping those who have nowhere left to turn. Stephen explained, “It is my life mission to help people who cannot help themselves.”
Showering praise on his skills, Brigadier General (RET) David Hicks said, “Stephen investigates corruption and human trafficking on a worldwide scale while assisting our allies and partners globally. I witnessed firsthand Mr. Komorek’s abilities in a complex and challenging environment.”
According to the now retired Command Sergeant Major Wafa of the Afghan National Army, Special Operation Command, “Since the fall of Afghanistan, Mr. Komorek has designed, implemented, and executed a national strategy of humanitarian efforts for the Afghan people. He has been responsible for aiding tens of thousands of Afghan lives.”
About Stephen Komorek
Stephen Komorek is a well-known licensed private investigator, consultant, and investigator who leads a philanthropic life in his spare time.
About API International Consulting Group
With a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities presented by international expansion, API International Consulting Group is a leading consulting firm that offers tailored strategic solutions to help businesses thrive in the global landscape. Learn more at https://apiconsultinggroup.com/
