Concierge Auctions May/June Lineup of Over $177M in Properties, Plus April Auction Sales

Prime Golden Mile | Marbella, Spain 8100 North 68th Street | Paradise Valley, Arizona Ranches at Belt Creek | Montana Luxury Sporting Estate | Near Vienna, Austria House of Cerruti | Biella, Piedmont, Italy

Concierge Auctions has released its May/June line-up of over $177 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe —most offered No Reserve

The streamlined auction method ensures that both buyers and sellers can achieve a transparent and efficient transaction and guarantees my clients a definitive timeline” — Jay Monroe, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing their upcoming auctions for May and June, the majority offered No Reserve, these properties represent some of the finest luxury real estate in the world. Escape to Spain’s historic Granja de Mirabel, with its stunning mansion, chapels, and lush gardens, offering privacy, Gothic and Moorish design, and a rich history; experience the ultimate 143-hectare luxury sporting estate in the Austrian Alps, featuring a magnificent main house, guesthouse, sporting lodges, and outdoor amenities; or create the ultimate dude ranch, a destination equestrian center, or an heirloom family estate at Headwaters Ranch, a 500-acre estate surrounded by state land and the best recreation Montana has to offer.

Buyers may also place their bids via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, from anywhere in the world. Properties are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com.

Featured Properties:

Finca Son Boyet | Mallorca, Spain

Bidding Opens 20 June

The Mediterranean Sea stretches for miles beyond Finca Son Boyet, creating a backdrop for this private Mallorcan oasis. With a pre-sale estimate of €2.5 million–€6 million, the property is scheduled to auction With Reserve in cooperation with Klaus Bernhoeft of Sonrisa Real Estate Mallorca.

Thick gardens throughout the 20-plus-hectare estate create a pocket of privacy. Olive and pine trees line the winding drive, welcoming you to the estate. The estate pairs modern architecture with a traditional twist, while the design fulfills the promise of luxury. The finca surrounds a vast entrance hall and a central roofed courtyard with access to two kitchens, a library, a formal dining room, and three bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. An exterior swimming pool, an open cistern, and a waterfall promise endless entertainment. A lift connects the ground floor with a private apartment housing three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor. In another wing of the Finca there are an additional two separate bedrooms and bathrooms. Gather for cocktails or an alfresco dinner on the rooftop terrace, where 360-degree ocean and mountain views beyond the village showcase Mallorca.

Additional Properties:

Rancho Las Palomas | East of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

Bidding Opens 24 May

Never Before Listed for Sale. No Reserve.

Listed by Paulina Padilla of LPR Luxury International

1035 Stradella Road | Bel Air, California

Bidding Opens 25 May

Listed for $27.995M. No Reserve.

Listed by Mauricio Umansky of The Agency; Joshua Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman; Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker; and Tomer Fridman of Compass

11117 Beinhorn Road | Houston, Texas

Bidding Opens 30 May

Listed for $5.75M with Reserve. Pre-Sale Estimate: $4.5M–$5.5M.

Listed by Sherry Morris, Dana Johnson, and Jennifer Larsen of Compass RE Texas

9720 Highridge Drive | Las Vegas, Nevada

Bidding Opens 31 May

Listed for $7.5M. No Reserve.

Listed by Austin Sherwood of Luxury Estates International

210070 85 Street West | Calgary, Canada

Bidding Opens 31 May

Listed for $6.375M. No Reserve.

Listed by Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty

53 Topaz Jewel Court | Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Bidding Opens 2 June

Listed for $5.8M. No Reserve.

Listed by Tony Fink of Linda Craft Team

Odos 1 Villa #238 | Dikastika, Greece

Bidding Opens 9 June

Listed for €3.5M. No Reserve.

Listed by Konstantinos Liantris of Royal Estates

1001 Gruene Road | Guadalupe River/Gruene, Texas

Bidding Opens 15 June

Listed for $2.25M. Reserve $1.35M.

Listed by Mindi Stange and April Hewlett All City Real Estate

68 Raven Road | Greenville, South Carolina

Bidding Opens 16 June

Listed at $3.49M. No Reserve.

Listed by Emily Slabaugh of Coldwell Banker Caine

30332 & 30425 National Forest Drive | Buena Vista, Colorado

Bidding Opens 21 June

Listed for $4M. No Reserve.

Listed by Jennifer Wright of Coldwell Banker Collegiate Peaks Realty.

Villino Rubini | Lake Como, Italy

Bidding Opens 22 June

Never Before Publicly Listed for Sale. No Reserve.

Listed by Francesco Ugoni of Bene Habitare

12 Leitner Way | North of Boston, Massachusetts

Bidding Opens 21 June

Listed for $3.85M. Reserve $2.5M.

Listed by Joseph Firicano of Boston Hub Real Estate

Sotheby’s Exclusives featured in our ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ auction, closing live at Sotheby’s New York on 14 June include:

Casa Oso Negro | Paradise Valley, Arizona

Bidding Opens 7 June

Artful living and extravagant entertaining await at Casa Oso Negro, a private paradise. Inspired by J. Paul Getty’s Roman 17th-century villa, La Posta Vecchia, the property is listed for $20 million and is scheduled to auction with a $12 million Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will open online on 8 June at conciergeauctions.com, and culminate live on 14 June at Sotheby’s New York.

Located at 8100 North 68th Street, Casa Oso Negro awaits in the exclusive Camelback Country Club Estates neighborhood. Get lost in the two interior courtyards surrounded by the estate’s private architecture, and relax to the sound of water flowing from the fountain. Invite a crowd to enjoy the magnificent hand-tiled pool. Arched loggias also surround both courtyards, providing alfresco dining, cooking, and living areas. Not to be ignored, the interior is a living work of art. Unparalleled craftsmanship, from the library millwork to the coffered ceilings to the bookend marble floors, reveals itself at every turn.

Vollebak Island | Nova Scotia, Canada

Bidding Opens 8 June

Located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Vollebak Island is a pragmatic utopia, conceptualized by globally renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), where the practicalities of everyday life are poetically resolved. Completely self-sufficient, the island boasts a diverse ecosystem of dense forests and over 11 acres of land to explore. Never before offered for sale, Vollebak Island is set to be auctioned via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott and Angie Bryant of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada with an estimate of $5,000,000 to $10,000,000 USD. Bidding will open online on 8 June at conciergeauctions.com, and culminate live on 14 June at Sotheby’s New York. Bidders will not only vie for the chance to own the majestic island, but will also be granted coveted and exclusive rights to Ingels’ design vision, with planning permission for those designs.

This is an extremely rare opportunity for the world's leading collectors of fine art and luxury to acquire and create a truly exceptional and sustainable retreat that is an extraordinary living piece of art, commissioned from one of today’s icons of architecture. Vollebak Island is one of the world's most futuristic and imaginative concepts: an oasis and the ultimate showcase for Ingels’ ‘Plan for the Planet,’ intersecting the worlds of architecture, design, and art. Vollebak Island crystallizes his powerful vision of how we might live on this planet in self-sustaining, inspiring, and poetic ways.

This is an unprecedented chance to experience Ingels’ unique creativity and vision on a domestic scale.

House of Cerruti | Biella, Piedmont, Italy

Bidding Opens 9 June

The spirit of the late Nino Cerruti, famed Italian designer and textile entrepreneur, endures in his historic home in the heart of Biella, Piedmont, a world-famous destination for its textile and wool industry and the real Made in Italy movement of Italian fashion. Never before offered for sale, the House of Cerruti is scheduled to auction with a €1.25 million Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Italy Sotheby’s International Realty.

Steeped in heritage and history, the bespoke estate offers the opportunity to take up the mantle of a truly timeless provenance. Three structures occupy this expansive, nearly 19-acre property in the Italian Alps, a famed get-away destination for Hollywood celebrities like Roman Polanski, Michael Douglas, and Jack Nicholson. From the nearly 200-year-old primary residence to the contemporary guest house to a cozy caretaker’s cottage, guests can enjoy a private retreat. The estate is ideal for large family gatherings or hosting friends. Enjoy the breathtaking views of expansive peaks in the distance from the multiple terraces. With on-property wine production capability, a quality glass of vino is always at hand. Idyllic fruit orchards and rose gardens dot the span of the grounds, adding to the distinct essence and historic allure the House of Cerruti has to offer.

Sterling Manor | Penticton, British Columbia, Canada

Bidding Opens 8 June

Amid the rolling landscapes of Okanagan Valley awaits Sterling Manor, a modern masterpiece estate. Listed for $15.5 million CAD, the property is scheduled to auction with No Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Natalie Benedet and Scott Ross of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

The shores of Okanagan Lake, at the foot of the Naramata Bench, provides a picturesque backdrop for Sterling Manor. Envisioned as a modern castle, the home is a masterclass of architecture and interior design, with no expense spared and every luxury accounted for. The bespoke vertical entry gate hints at the opulence to come: follow the heated driveway to the sleek and modern exterior and enter the multi-award-winning interior design beyond. Craftsmanship, detail, and truly extraordinary finishes showcase the meticulous care in every inch of the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom estate. Outdoors, no fewer than seven unique exterior spaces provide seamless outdoor entertaining, with main patios overlooking the Okanagan.

Additional features include open beam steel construction including 14-inch concrete walls inspired by modern European design; gold-leafed standing mirrors and Christopher Boots light fixtures; top-of-the-line marble used throughout for both walls and flooring; seven unique exterior spaces, including main patios that feature stunning views of Okanagan Lake; and a private water purification system and heated—all just moments five minutes to South Okanagan Events Centre, 10 minutes to Penticton Airport and just over one hour to Kelowna International Airport, each supporting access via private jet.

448 Carley Brook Road | Northeast Pennsylvania Countryside

Bidding Opens 9 June

Listed for $1.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Devon LeCompte of Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Dolce Vita Ranch | West of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Bidding Opens 7 June

Listed for $7.59M. No Reserve.

Listed by Clay Bebee and Harlan Ray of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Headwaters Ranch | Near Bozeman, Montana

Bidding Opens 7 June

Listed for $12.9M. No Reserve.

Listed by Charlotte Durham of Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty

Palacio de Mirabel | Mirabel, Spain

Bidding Opens 8 June

Never Before publicly Listed for Sale. Pre-Sale Estimate: €4M–€8M.

Listed by Marie Jose Aribit of Sotheby’s International Realty Seville

155 Peacemaker Ridge Road | Ranches at Belt Creek, Montana

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for $4.499M. No Reserve.

Listed by Charlotte Durham of Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty

9703 Collins Avenue, Unit 700 | Miami, Florida

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for $9.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Joelle Oiknine of One Sotheby’s International Realty

Prime Golden Mile | Marbella, Spain

Bidding Opens 7 June

Never Before Publicly Listed for Sale. Pre-Sale Estimate: €8.5M–€12.5M.

Listed by Marie Jose Aribit of Sotheby’s International Realty Seville

2627 John Anderson Drive | Near Daytona Beach, Florida

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for $4.5M. Reserve $2.75M.

Listed by Patrick Meyer of One Sotheby’s International Realty

Luxury Sporting Estate | Near Vienna, Austria

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for €7M. Pre-Sale Estimate: €3.5M–€6M.

Listed by Michaela Orisich of Austria Sotheby’s International Realty

179 Rolling Hill Road | Skillman, New Jersey

Bidding Opens 9 June

Listed for $2.995M. No Reserve.

Listed by Linda Twining of Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

40 Fernwood Road | Rural Sussex County, New Jersey

Bidding Opens 9 June

Listed for $3.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Additional Sotheby’s Exclusives:

306 Longwoods Lane | Houston, Texas

Bidding Open Now Through 23 May

Owned by Chief Executive Officer of the Houston energy company eCORP International LLC, John Thrash, and famed Houston socialite and philanthropist Becca Cason Thrash, this nearly 20,000-square-foot masterpiece has never previously been offered for sale and is set to auction with No Reserve, in cooperation with Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Having worked with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the recent successful sale of 3996 Inverness Drive, I can say the auction process is truly an essential tool in the luxury real estate space,” stated Monroe. “The streamlined auction method ensures that both buyers and sellers can achieve a transparent and efficient transaction and guarantees my clients a definitive timeline. We couldn’t ask for a better suited property for this process, and we look forward to another successful auction.”

243 and 254 Spring Hollow Way | Durango, Colorado

Bidding Open Now Through 1 June

Listed for $9.45M. $3.5M Reserve.

Listed by Zach Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty

201 North McCarty | West of Houston, Texas

Bidding Opens 1 June

Listed for $1.575M. Reserve $950K.

Listed by Biran Spack and Tim Grimes of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

The following properties are now under contract after competitive auctions in April:

7415 Nanitch Lane Southeast, Tenino, Washington | In cooperation with Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 6,630+ website/page views, 1,005+ prospects, 39 showings, and 3 bidders.

1301 Red Adler Road in Broken Bow, Oklahoma | In cooperation with Robert Tyson of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, 56 days of exposure resulted in 3,760+ website/page views, 520+ prospects, 4 showings, and 1 bidder.

100 Via Milpitas in Carmel Valley, California | In cooperation with Doug Steiny of Sotheby’s International Realty, 40 days of exposure resulted in 6,090+ website/page views, 1,090+ prospects, 35 showings, and 5 bidders.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.