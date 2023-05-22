End of ‘people as pollution’? California bill would shield housing developers — including at UC Berkeley

After the state Supreme Court agreed to decide whether neighbors could challenge UC Berkeley’s plan to build housing in People’s Park, California lawmakers are considering a measure to shield all housing projects from one of the neighborhood groups’ claims — that developers must protect nearby residents from loud noises at student parties and other gatherings.
