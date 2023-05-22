Submit Release
The American Law Institute Elects Five Council Members

The new Council members are J. Michelle Childs of U.S. Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit, Caitlin Halligan of New York State Court of Appeals, Peter D. Keisler of Sidley Austin LLP (Retired), Robert H. Klonoff of Lewis & Clark Law School, and Leondra R. Kruger of California Supreme Court.

