Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,150 in the last 365 days.

Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join Her for Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

MONTGOMERY – Governor Ivey invited Alabama students to join her for her Summer Reading Challenge last week to encourage children to include reading in his or her summer activities.

“Each of you worked hard this school year, and I couldn’t be prouder of your efforts in the classroom. Summer is a time to break from school but not from learning. To continue the growth and progress you made, we must keep our minds sharp by reading all summer long,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge, beginning May 19, 2023 and concluding July 31, 2023, is open to Alabama students. Whether receiving public, private or home school instruction, grades K through 8th for the 2023-24 school year are invited to join.

To participate, grade-eligible students may write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels will also be accepted topics.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade and school he or she attends.

All letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed to:

Governor Kay Ivey
Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge
600 Dexter Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36130

At launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

“As the school year wraps up, and we look ahead to our summer plans, I encourage each of you to set aside dedicated time for reading. This summer, I am inviting all Alabama students to join me in reading. Together, we will participate in my Summer Reading Challenge,” said Governor Ivey. “I look forward to hearing from each and every one of you about your summer literary adventure.”

Teachers and parents, you can even get in on the action by showing Governor Ivey what Alabama’s young learners are reading by tweeting the governor at @GovernorKayIvey and using the hashtag #GovernorIveysReadingChallenge and #AlabamaReads.

*Governor Ivey’s invitation letter, which was distributed by the Alabama State Department of Education, is attached for publishing and broadcasting purposes.

###

You just read:

Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join Her for Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more