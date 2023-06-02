Startup Consultant Corey Shader Discuss Why Your Business Needs to Start Experimenting with ChatGPT Now

Corey Shader says all business leaders should start experimenting with ChatGPT now to identify potential use cases of impressive new AI technology.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In short order, ChatGPT has become synonymous with artificial intelligence and advanced technology. Through the application, everyday people all around the world are able to access this technology and use it in ways never before thought possible.

Startup consultant Corey Shader says those who are adopting ChatGPT early, and integrating them into their jobs, have been able to realize significant benefits such as an increase in productivity.

While some people are taking a wait-and-see approach for how the application could be used to their advantage, Corey Shader says this is a mistake. Businesses need to start experimenting with ChatGPT now so that they can get a handle on what it's all about, what it should be used for, how it should be used and what (if anything) it should not be used for.

ChatGPT is chatbot technology that can help you streamline a multitude of functions that, before now, required a lot of hands-on, manual work from employees. The capabilities the technology has to naturally process language and create responses in a bespoke way based on the input you give it is truly groundbreaking.

The AI technology can be used to generate answers to human questions on a real-time basis, allowing businesses to do things such as conduct research, create content, generate leads and engage with customers in new, innovative and automatic ways.

Corey Shader says that ChatGPT provides business leaders with the opportunity to get their feet wet in AI without significant time, effort and money resources into it.

Being an early adopter of the technology will allow a business to stay ahead of the curve, as most people expect AI to explode over the next decade. It's never a good idea to fall behind with technology, as it takes significantly more time and effort to catch up -- if it's even possible.

By experimenting with ChatGPT now, business leaders can see how they might be able to integrate their current technology with it and/or how they can transition some of that over to AI processes fully.

What's more, Corey Shader says that experimenting with ChatGPT now gives business leaders the chance to identify not only the use cases for it in their company but also potential areas where it might be detrimental. To this end, they can create technology goals that are AI-friendly, while also setting up policies for how the technology should and shouldn't be used.

For instance, while ChatGPT can be used to create content for company blogs, some business leaders may not prefer to use it for some content pieces. If it lacks a human touch or falls out of line with the company's overall approach, then it's best to rely on manual work to create the content, for example.

If business leaders don't dip their feet into the water with ChatGPT now, though, they may be scrambling to adopt it later when they don't have the luxury of time to make sure it's done properly.

About Corey Shader

Corey Shader is a self-made entrepreneur, consultant, investor, real estate developer, and founder of several companies, notably Insurance Pipeline. Operating primarily out of Ft. Lauderdale, Corey's endeavors span across the nation, consulting for start-ups, and sitting on the board of digital media and senior healthcare agencies. As a consultant, Corey helps young businesses develop sales funnels and maximize profitability. Shader takes pride in challenging others to push themselves to be their very best — he believes in constant self-improvement, inspiring others through sharing his own life experiences.