An Easy Way To Increase Employee Happiness During the Work Day

Employees crave recognition. We all like to be acknowledged when we've gone above and beyond or for doing our jobs well.

However, according to Zippia, 29% of employees have not been recognized for good work in over a year. And Workhuman reports that only 36% of companies have an employee recognition program.

A recent report of Employee Recognition Statistics by Select Software Reviews pointed out that recognized employees are happier at work. And their findings state that happier employees are 13% more productive, and 40% of American workers admit they would put more energy into their work if they were recognized more often.

Employee Recognition Programs take time and money to implement. However, expressing gratitude and recognition can be done quickly and doesn’t require an official company program.

A regular habit of saying thank you is an easy way to increase employee happiness with recognition.

Expressing Gratitude and Recognition at Work

While recognition from bosses and management can feel the most meaningful to some, peer recognition should not be overlooked. The Zippia data reports for 12% of employees, recognition from peers is the most memorable.

Employees and managers can participate in employee recognition programs. However, if a program is not a place, simple steps can be taken to recognize employees for good work regularly.

Managers can set an example by consistently thanking their employees. For example, the boss can write a quick thank-you message to an employee for a recent accomplishment, such as meeting a goal or completing a project. The boss can also pass on compliments from a client or another department.

And let us not forget that the boss is human too. Therefore, employees can also thank the boss when the boss deserves recognition.

Regardless of who is thanking who, the best recognition is specific. Generic thank-you phrases may not feel meaningful. Take a few extra minutes to write a message that says thank you and expresses recognition of a particular achievement.

A one-time push for gratitude will only last for a while. For regular praise to occur, a culture of consistent recognition needs to be created. Otherwise, another year will go by where employees feel dissatisfied for never receiving recognition for their work or accomplishments.

When an employee recognition program isn’t in place, a quick solution is to have Thank You Tuesday or Thursday. One day a week, employees and managers are encouraged to thank each other. If weekly feels too often, once a month is a good start.

While having a specific day may make the gratitude feel forced, it will also ensure it happens. And then, people may spontaneously recognize each other as they get more comfortable with giving and receiving recognition.

Remember that some employees may have never written or received a thank-you note or email. So, while the concept is straightforward, a few instructions on writing a thank you message may be helpful.

The thank-you message for a coworker can be as simple as saying, “Thank you for helping me with the project yesterday. Your guidance helped when I was stuck on the next steps.”

Or a boss can appreciate a team member for meeting a sales goal. “Congratulations on exceeding the weekly sales goal! All of your hard work was appreciated. I noticed the extra effort you put in on Tuesday evening.”

For any thank-you message, including a specific detail will make the note feel meaningful. Only saying, “Thank you for the good work.” can leave an employee wondering if their boss knows what they do. A better thank-you message is “Thank you for your good work on ________.” where a particular instance is mentioned.

The bottom line is employees are happier and more productive with regular recognition. While employee recognition programs may only be feasible at some companies, any company can create a culture of gratitude by regularly sharing recognition via thank-you messages.

