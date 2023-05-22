/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- READOUT

Readout: Small Business Administration’s Administrator Guzman Visits Cleveland to Meet with Local Entrepreneurs

CLEVELAND, OH – Last week, on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, 2023, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined U.S. Representative Shontel Brown (OH-11) in Cleveland to meet with local leaders and small business owners. Administrator Guzman and Rep. Brown highlighted how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda has led to a historic small business boom, and they discussed how the SBA and Congress can continue working together to expand resources and opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs in every community.



“With nearly 12 million new small business applications filed during the Biden-Harris Administration, Americans are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams and taking advantage of the opportunities brought on by our Nation’s historic economic recovery and the President’s Investing in America agenda, which is delivering billions of dollars to Ohio,” said Administrator Guzman. “As I saw firsthand during my two-day visit with Congresswoman Shontel Brown, Cleveland small business owners have great ideas and determination, and the SBA was on the ground sharing resources for them to thrive and help us rebuild an economy that works for everyone.”



“Everyone deserves equitable access to the privileges and prosperity gained from engaging in our Nation’s economy,” said Congresswoman Shontel Brown. “There is so much talent, innovation, and drive here in Northeast Ohio, and we must tap into it to build an economy that works for everyone. That starts with making sure that people have access to guidance and support, which is what our Small Business Expo is all about – delivering resources to where people are.”



On Friday:

Administrator Guzman and Congresswoman Brown joined the Greater Cleveland Partnership/Council of Smaller Enterprises (COSE) for an armchair conversation on the current small business landscape.



for an armchair conversation on the current small business landscape. Next, Administrator Guzman and Rep. Brown toured Sausalito CLE , a local restaurant and caterer that serves locally sourced food.



, a local restaurant and caterer that serves locally sourced food. Administrator Guzman and Rep. Brown then attended a meet and greet at Urban Kutz Barbershop . This discussion also featured Mayor Justin Bibb and local entrepreneurs discussing some of the most pertinent issues facing Cleveland small business owners.



. This discussion also featured Mayor Justin Bibb and local entrepreneurs discussing some of the most pertinent issues facing Cleveland small business owners. Finally, Administrator Guzman and Rep. Brown met with Leticia Ortiz, the owner of La Bamba Group, to discuss the successes and challenges of being a small business owner, specifically a local food distributor who provides fresh, high-quality tortillas to Ohio restaurants.

On Saturday:

Administrator Guzman joined Rep. Brown for the latter’s Small Business Expo at Cuyahoga Community College, an event designed to connect attendees with critical resources to help them start, grow, and scale their businesses. Administrator Guzman delivered the keynote address and met with both current and aspiring entrepreneurs.

