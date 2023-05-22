Entrepreneur Corey Shader Shares His Thoughts on New Research About 'Busyness' Culture

Being busy has become synonymous with being successful and important. Yet, entrepreneur Corey Shader says that can be very detrimental to a business.

It seems that nowadays, people take pride in being busy. Entrepreneur Corey Shader points out that this can lead to a misunderstanding by employees that simply being busy means they're doing a good job.

One recent study from Columbia University showed that people believe that others who are often busy are important. Another revealed that people who are often putting in a lot of effort are "morally admirable," even if they aren't producing solid output.

These perceptions can easily lead to a culture of busyness, where employees are more focused on doing "stuff" rather than doing the right "stuff" in the right way.

In business, though, being busy doesn't equal being productive. In fact, people who are focused on being busy -- on doing a lot of tasks at once, on not taking a break throughout the day -- are often a lot less efficient than they could be.

That's why it's very important for business leaders to do whatever they can to disincentivize busy work. But, how can that be done?

First, Corey Shader says that business leaders need to ensure that they aren't overloading employees with work. If they don't have too much on their plate, they won't be able to claim they need to work loads of hours to get everything done.

Second, businesses should never base any incentives on the amount of work someone does or the amount of time they spend doing work. Instead, incentives should be based on effort, trying and achievements toward bigger goals. Rewarding small achievements will result in bigger goals being achieved.

Third, business leaders need to find a healthy balance between monitoring their employees' work while not excessively doing so. This requires leaders to place trust in their employees and not micro-manage the process, according to Corey Shader.

When the opposite is done -- when busyness is encouraged and even incentivized -- it's easy for employees to become burnt out. Some employees will leave a company when they feel overworked, under-appreciated and underpaid. Those who don't leave will often call out more or take more days off, and be less engaged when they are working.

A report from the World Health Organization issued in 2021 found that when people are overworked, they're at an increased risk of suffering from heart disease and stroke, and from dying. And Corey Shader points out that there's research that also indicates that actually reducing people's workload to what they can manage will lead to enhanced productivity.

All of this is to say that busyness is the enemy of success. Instead of incentivizing people to just work, it's best for business leaders to incentivize them to work well -- and teach and support them on how to do so.

About Corey Shader

Corey Shader is a self-made entrepreneur, consultant, investor, real estate developer, and founder of several companies, notably Insurance Pipeline. Operating primarily out of Ft. Lauderdale, Corey's endeavors span across the nation, consulting for start-ups, and sitting on the board of digital media and senior healthcare agencies. As a consultant, Corey helps young businesses develop sales funnels and maximize profitability. Shader takes pride in challenging others to push themselves to be their very best — he believes in constant self-improvement, inspiring others through sharing his own life experiences.