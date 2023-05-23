Celebrate 11 Years of Giving the Gift of Music by Donating $11 Today
With world events and COVID, it is more important than ever to give the gift of music. Music unites and music heals.”DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gerry and Franca Mulligan Foundation provides grants, scholarships, musical instruments and free music to students and teachers in need throughout the United States. As part of its’ eleventh anniversary serving young musicians as an active Foundation, the Foundation is now asking for donations of $11. The “Give the Gift of Music” Campaign will begin on May 22, 2023 and will last 11 weeks until August 14, 2023.
— Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation
Franca Mulligan, President of the Foundation says, “We realize how much young musicians struggle just to buy their instruments. If we can get 1000 people to donate $11, it would help provide the gift of music to many more students.”
Oliver Shifrin was a 2023 Top Winner of the Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge and won $500. Here are his words to President Franca Mulligan about how a donation changed his life.
Thank you so much for this award of 500 dollars. I am so grateful to the Foundation.
I remember my freshman year of high school when members of the Foundation came to my school and explained the life of Gerry Mulligan with us and donated to the Brien McMahon band an amazing instrument donation. Not only did you give us beautiful instruments, but knowledge of this great musician! We played Walkin’ Shoes by Gerry Mulligan in jazz band that same year.
One of my best friends plays on one of the alto saxophones that your Foundation generously donated to our school. I’ve watched him improve throughout these four years. Having access to top-quality instruments can make all the difference in a student’s motivation to play. Shifrin will be studying music education at the Hartt School and says the money will help him get ready for college.
Each year, dozens of students are awarded grants and instruments, including Austin Falvey, winner of the 2022 Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge.
"I won a new saxophone in September, and it changed my life. I was able to audition on the new saxophone for my college auditions," says Falvey.
Adds Franca Mulligan, “With world events and COVID, it is more important than ever to give the gift of music. Music unites and heals.”
To learn more about how you can participate in the 2023 “Give the Gift of Music Campaign”, log onto www.gerrymulligan.org and learn how your tax-deductible donation can change a young musician's life. The campaign celebrates the 11th anniversary of the Foundation and is asking donors for $11 for the next 11 weeks.
About the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation: The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education and free music to young musicians, donate musical instruments to inner city schools, and perpetuate the music of Gerry Mulligan. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.
