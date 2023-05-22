Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,974 in the last 365 days.

Memaree: Revolutionizing Social Media by focusing on Privacy and Authentic Connection

Memaree, the revolutionary social media platform prioritizing privacy and authenticity, is launching soon. Connect authentically in a safe and private space.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Memaree, the groundbreaking social media platform, emerges from a remarkable story of resilience and determination.

Founded by Keagan Lovig during his time at a drug and alcohol treatment center, Memaree was conceptualized as a safe space for individuals to connect, create, and share content, free from judgment and with a strong focus on privacy.

While attending residential treatment, Lovig's vision for Memaree took shape, driven by his personal experiences and a deep understanding of the need for an authentic and secure online community. He embarked on a journey of building the company, assembling a talented team and forging partnerships, all while continuing his recovery journey.

Memaree's core mission is to provide users with a judgment-free environment where they can express themselves, form genuine connections, and share their stories with confidence. The platform's innovative 3-feed design, Groups and Flipside features empower users to curate their online experience and connect with communities that resonate with their interests and values.

"We believe that everyone deserves a space to be their authentic selves and connect on a deeper level," said Keagan Lovig, Founder and CEO of Memaree. "Memaree is the result of my personal journey and a strong desire to create a positive, secure, and meaningful online platform."

The launch of Memaree signifies a pivotal moment in the social media landscape, as users increasingly seek platforms that prioritize privacy, authenticity, and a sense of belonging. Memaree aims to foster genuine connections and provide a refuge from the noise and superficiality often associated with traditional social media platforms.

As Memaree prepares for its highly anticipated launch this week, the team is actively seeking partnerships with like-minded influencers, content creators, and brands who share the vision of cultivating an inclusive and meaningful online community.

For more information about Memaree and its upcoming launch, please visit www.memaree.com or contact press@memaree.com

Memaree
Memaree Ventures
+1 2502583819
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Memaree: Revolutionizing Social Media by focusing on Privacy and Authentic Connection

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more