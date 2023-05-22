Women’s Empowerment Linked to Better Corporate ESG Transparency
A fresh perspective on gender diversity in the corporate worldABU DHABI, UAE, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A fresh perspective on gender diversity in the corporate world emerges from an impactful research article titled “The Impact of Women’s Empowerment on the Corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Disclosure” written by Dr. Juan Dempere and Dr. Shahira Abdalla. The duo investigates the connection between gender diversity and transparency in corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) disclosures. This study could have a significant impact on how businesses view diversity in their leadership ranks.
ESG disclosures show how much a company cares about its impact on the environment, its social responsibility, and how it is governed. These factors are increasingly important for investors and stakeholders looking for ethical, responsible businesses. As part of this study, the researchers explored gender diversity, a vital piece of the broader diversity puzzle, including race, nationality, age, and professional background.
Utilizing the Resource-Based View (RBV), the researchers delve into how strategic resources, such as a diverse team, can offer a company a competitive advantage. They find that companies that embrace gender diversity in their executive teams and boards are likely to benefit from a broader range of insights, leading to improved ESG disclosure.
The study focuses on publicly traded companies and measures gender diversity by examining the ratio of female executives and the proportion of women on the board of directors. The study found evidence of a positive relationship between gender diversity and higher ESG disclosure scores. However, Drs. Dempere and Abdalla remain prudent and stress that their findings are correlational, not necessarily causal, as there are many other factors, including other aspects of diversity, which might also influence the ESG disclosures.
To make the study’s results more robust, the researchers factored in potential confounding variables like a company’s return on equity, total debt ratio, and total assets. Despite this, they acknowledge the complexity of establishing definitive causal relationships and suggest the need for further research.
The study’s findings provide governments and organizations with a compelling argument for implementing policies that promote gender diversity at executive and board levels, ultimately enhancing corporate ESG disclosure. However, they also point out that this study is only the tip of the iceberg. Future research needs to dig deeper into other aspects of diversity, the influence of country-specific regulations and industry norms, and the real impact of women’s empowerment on firms’ actual ESG performance.
The research offers a unique contribution to the literature by analyzing the effects of women’s empowerment on ESG disclosure using a globally representative sample. By making complex academic research more accessible, they hope to spur a broader conversation on the importance of gender diversity in the corporate world and beyond.
The research articles is available at https://doi.org/10.3390/su15108173
You can also watch a brief summary of the article in YouTube at https://youtu.be/njCGK27C4bo
Haris bin Aziz
Haris PR Services
+92 321 2888243
az_haris@hotmail.com
Women’s Empowerment Linked to Better Corporate ESG Transparency