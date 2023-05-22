Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,114 in the last 365 days.

Get outside with Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer!

Let’s go fishing!  Don’t have a fishing pole?  Haven’t bought your license yet?  No worries.  Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is back for its 13th year in southeastern and eastern Idaho, and it is stocked with everything you need to have some fishing fun this Memorial Day weekend.  Plus, if you register at the trailer, you don’t even need a license to fish during the event! 

Join Fish and Game at these scheduled events:

  • Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edson Fichter Nature Area pond in Pocatello;
     
  • Monday, May 29, 5 - 8 p.m., Becker Pond at Ryder Park, Idaho Falls.

The Take Me Fishing Trailer is loaded with fishing poles, bobbers, bait, and all kinds of equipment to help you go fishing.  Those new to fishing can even receive assistance with basic fishing skills, from casting to reeling in a feisty fish!

The Take Me Fishing Trailer will be traveling to various fisheries throughout southeastern and eastern Idaho through the month of June.  The complete trailer scheduled can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers

You just read:

Get outside with Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more