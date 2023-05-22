Get outside with Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer!

Let’s go fishing! Don’t have a fishing pole? Haven’t bought your license yet? No worries. Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is back for its 13th year in southeastern and eastern Idaho, and it is stocked with everything you need to have some fishing fun this Memorial Day weekend. Plus, if you register at the trailer, you don’t even need a license to fish during the event!

Join Fish and Game at these scheduled events:

Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edson Fichter Nature Area pond in Pocatello;



Monday, May 29, 5 - 8 p.m., Becker Pond at Ryder Park, Idaho Falls.

The Take Me Fishing Trailer is loaded with fishing poles, bobbers, bait, and all kinds of equipment to help you go fishing. Those new to fishing can even receive assistance with basic fishing skills, from casting to reeling in a feisty fish!

The Take Me Fishing Trailer will be traveling to various fisheries throughout southeastern and eastern Idaho through the month of June. The complete trailer scheduled can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers.