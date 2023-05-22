Houdini Swap Receives $250K Investment from Institutional VC Fund Theia Blockchain

Privacy Tool Houdini Swap raises $250,000 from Theia Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Kingstown, St. Vincent, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houdini Swap, one of the fastest growing solutions for compliant anonymous digital asset swapping and sending, has announced the successful completion of a $250,000 financing round from Theia Blockchain.



Houdini Swap is a privacy tool that allows users to anonymize crypto transactions. Users can simply and securely send, swap, or bridge tokens without revealing their private wallets. Houdini Swap is one of the most widely used privacy tools in DeFi, generating over $50,000,000 in swap volume since inception and $21M in the past 2 months. With the recent release of their API, Houdini Swap is transitioning to become an infrastructure layer, offering privacy as a service to protocols, DEXs, wallets, projects, and other web3 commerce.



Houdini Swap

This financing round enables the project to accelerate its growth and reinvest into the project. The team plans to use proceeds for product development, new hires for tech & marketing, and to support the $POOF token buyback program.

"We're thrilled to partner with Theia Blockchain," said Lou Waroo for Houdini Swap. "Theia understands the addressable market for anonymous swapping and is aligned with our vision for compliant onchain privacy. They bring a wealth of knowledge in the regulatory space along with an extensive network. We’re proud to welcome them with open arms to our humble community of Wizards.”

"We believe compliant privacy technology is essential to the development of the Internet Financial System," said John McNiff, CEO of Theia Blockchain. “You cannot expect companies to pay suppliers and payroll without privacy. You cannot expect individuals to post their assets and transaction history for anyone to see. Houdini Swap is the first project that is tackling the anonymity problem in Web3 in a way that seeks to achieve privacy coupled with regulatory compliance. We are very excited to support their continued growth as they become the anonymous middleware layer in DeFi.”

As a project that has been entirely bootstrapped to date, this financing round represents a major milestone for Houdini Swap and underscores the growing demand for privacy in Web3.

For more information, visit Houdini Swap's website at https://houdiniswap.com/.





About Houdini Swap

Houdini Swap is a compliant privacy tool and infrastructure layer that allows users to anonymize crypto transactions. Users can simply and securely send, swap, or bridge tokens without revealing their private wallets. By using Monero as a tunnel, Houdini anonymizes blockchain transactions ensuring there is no traceable connection between the sending wallet and receiving wallet. The project is integrated with 20+ blockchain protocols and has processed over $50,000,000 in swap volume in less than one year. For more information please visit the Houdini Swap website.

About Theia Blockchain

Theia is an institutional asset manager that invests in EVM DeFi infrastructure assets through structured products and long-term buy and hold strategies. Theia seeks to identify projects with leading teams and attractive fundamentals that target large markets within the Internet Financial System. Theia brings extensive experience from institutional private equity where their team invested over 6 billion USD while working at Goldman Sachs, Baypine, Declaration Partners, and JLL. Theia has also partnered with a DC-based political consultant, PolicyPartner,, to help navigate the complex political and regulatory landscape on behalf of their investors and portfolio companies.

Media Contact:

Name: Robert Penington

Email: Robert@thronepr.com



