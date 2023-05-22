Powder Coatings Market Revenue to Register Robust Growth in Future by 2032 | AMR

Powder Coatings Market Share

Powder Coatings Market Trend Marked Significant Growth in Industry | Global Analysis and Forecast to 2032

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powder coatings industry garnered $9.8 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $15.0 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray and Fluidized Bed), and Application (Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026."

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a dry powder to a substrate. The powder is electrostatically charged and then sprayed onto the surface of the object being coated. The object is then heated in an oven, causing the powder to melt and flow into a smooth, continuous film. The result is a durable, attractive finish that is resistant to chipping, scratching, and fading.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of powder coatings over liquid coatings, supporting environmental regulations, surge in demand for appliances, and booming construction industry drive the growth of the global power coatings market. On the other hand, difficulty in the application of thin coats impedes the growth to some extent. However, rapid economic growth in emerging countries is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

Key players in the industry-

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Tiger Coatings

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

IFS Coatings

Sherwin Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE, Berger Paints

PPG Industries

The Valspar Corporation

Detailed segmentation-

Based on resin type, the report bifurcates the market into thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoset segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding 92% of the global powder coatings market. The segment is also expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Based on coating method, the market is categorized into Electrostatic Spray and Fluidized Bed. The electrostatic spray segment held the largest global powder coatings industry share in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its top position by the end of 2026.

Based on application, the market is divided into Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, and Others. The automotive segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global powder coatings market share and is projected to rule the roost by 2026.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global powder coatings market revenue and is predicted to lead the trail throughout the study period. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during 2019–2026. The report also analyzes the regions across North America, Europe and LAMEA.

