Jerrel Wolfe offers a timeless poetic read intended to capture the heart and soul
Life As A Universal Man: Jerrel WolfeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Being versatile is something anyone can be proud of. Whether it be as a dancer, singer, etc., how much more when it comes to the professional world?
Jerrel Wolfe is a proud father of two. Aside from being a great parent to his children, Poets.com awarded him the 2005 Poet Laureate title, and the International Library of Poetry gave him the Editor's Choice Award that same year. Undoubtedly, he is a proven, skilled writer.
Behind all of the awards he got, Wolfe gained all those captivating ideas and true-to-life topics by spending all of his life working in different kinds of professions. This equipped him to have a visionary and artistic view of life.
He expresses his personal life experiences, thoughts, realizations, love, and many more through the delightful stanzas and verses of his poems.
The best poetry by this author from the past two decades is collected in "Poetic Perspectives." He’s able to capture any man or woman’s emotions with just his writings.
Be astounded at the touches of his intellectual command, sharing the fleeting moments of life delivered through his bright selection of words. This book also contains the comforting tone of the author towards loss and the dirty kitchen part of life.
Allison Walker of Pacific Book Review says, "Any reader who picks up Wolfe's collection will find at least one poem that reaches into their memories and touches their heart."
Take a deep dive into this book and experience firsthand this immersive book, available now on Amazon. Grab a copy now!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other