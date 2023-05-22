Deadline to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance is May 25

MADISON, Miss. –This Thursday, May 25, is the last day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. If you are a survivor of the March tornados and severe storms and interested in help with your recovery, submit your application by 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight. If you use a Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties, who sustained damage to their primary property in the March 24-25 storms, may be eligible. FEMA assistance cannot duplicate insurance benefits. People with homeowner's or renter’s insurance must file an insurance claim first. But if your policy does not cover all damage expenses, you may be able to get federal assistance.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4).