FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market is Expected to Reach $1220.5 Billion by 2031, Growing At a CAGR of 9% From 2022 to 2031

FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market

The personal care & cosmetic segment was the highest contributor to the market is estimated to reach $492.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2% From 2021-2031

The increase in demand for FMCG B2B e-Commerce and the increased surge in purchasing power of the people are expected to drive the growth of the FMCG B2B e-Commerce market during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market by Product type (Home care, Food & Beverages, Personal care & cosmetics, Healthcare, Others), by End user (Offline retailers, Distributers, Food service, Specialty store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The fmcg b2b e-commerce market was valued at $520.80 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1220.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

The adoption of artificial intelligence and the internet of things in B2B e-commerce trading, creative approaches to effectively trade food and beverage products, and increased export and import of various cleaning products drive the growth of the global FMCG b2b e-commerce market.

An FMCG B2B e-commerce is an online platform that assists innumerable sellers and countless B2B buyers to e-commerce FMCG products. In addition, FMCG is one of the diverse industries driven by market shifts, price sensitivity, and consumer demand. Incorporating e-commerce in this industry has added value to the B2B business and is expected to have huge growth during the FMCG B2B e-Commerce market forecast period.

In addition, growth of digitization in the FMCG B2B e-commerce business leads to sustainability in the market and creates huge FMCG B2B e-commerce market opportunities across the globe. This is attributed to the reason that involvement of online practice across the globe in B2B business has promoted direct trading between buyers and sellers without the engagement of middlemen in the marketplace. Also, incorporating AI and IOT in B2B e-commerce is on of the FMCG B2B e-commerce market trends across the globe. Moreover, transaction through an online platform directly to product sellers and reduces the cost of the actual product, which aids to sustain business in the long run.

The FMCG B2B e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into home care, foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, and others. On the basis of home care, the market is further divided into cleaning products, fragrance, and others. On the basis of food & beverages, it is segmented into bottled water, juices & drinks, tea & coffee, fresh food, frozen food, processed & packaged food, and others. By personal care & cosmetics, the market is divided into body care, hair care, oral care, skincare, and baby care. On the basis of healthcare, it is bifurcated into over-the-counter (OTC), vitamin & dietary supplements, feminine care, and others. The others segment is categorized into pet food and stationery.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into offline retailers, distributers, food service, specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of product type, the personal care and cosmetic segment was valued at $141.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $351.6 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.6%. This is majorly attributed to factors such as associating personalized experience in a wide range of cosmetic products such as eye liners, lipsticks, and nail paints through digital innovation, which boosts demand for market.

On the basis of end users, the FMCG B2B e-commerce for offline retailers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The offline retailers segment shares largest revenue in this segment, owing to increase in prevalence of digitalization in B2B business making the commerce of products a seamless experience likely to propel the demand in the market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global FMCG B2Be-commerce market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the sameregion is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities. This is due to the widely scattered manufacturing units and businesses, prevalence of numerous B2B e-commerce sites that offers varieties of products to B2B consumers across the globe, and expansion of enterprises and development of technology in developing economies in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

• Alibaba Group Holding

• Amazon Inc.

• AmericanasSA

• Walmart,Inc.

• EBay Inc.

• Global Sources

• Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.

• • The Kroger Co

• Staples Inc.

• Rakuten Group, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of FMCG fmcg b2b e-commerce market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the FMCG b2b e-commerce market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the fmcg b2b e-commerce market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global FMCG b2b e-commerce market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



