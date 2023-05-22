UKTC Appointed by the UK Government as an Approved Body
United Kingdom Testing and Certification (UKTC), a leading provider of testing and certification services, is now a designated Approved Body.
Approved Body is a significant milestone. It demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and pledge to our customers to ensure they can meet all necessary compliance requirements.”GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Kingdom Testing and Certification (UKTC), a leading provider of testing and certification services, is now a designated Approved Body pursuant to article 40 of the construction products regulation 2011 (EU) 305/2011. This status enables UKTC to deliver more streamlined, efficient services to customers seeking to bring products to market that require UKCA marking.
— Andrew Hutchison
This status means that UKTC's customers can utilise its services for testing of products that require UKCA marking without witnessing from an approved product certification body. This significantly simplifies the process for customers, facilitating a reduced time to market for their products.
In addition, UKTC can now offer BS EN 13501-2 classification for any of the fire resistance test standards currently on its United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) schedule of accreditation. This extension to its services predominantly applies to external fire and smoke resisting doorsets at present.
Andrew Hutchison, Head of Technical Services at UKTC, said: "Becoming and Approved Body is a significant milestone for our company. It demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and pledge to our customers to ensure they can meet all necessary compliance requirements in the most efficient way possible. This status affirms our position as a reliable and progressive partner in the testing and certification landscape."
With this designation, UKTC continues to establish itself as a trusted provider of testing and certification services, committed to helping its clients navigate the intricate requirements of product compliance and market readiness.
For further information about UKTC's services or the new Approved Body status, please visit www.uktestcert.com
