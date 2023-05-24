Skye Homes Empowers Seniors with Innovative Move Management Service in the Bay Area
Skye Homes revolutionizes Bay Area real estate with an innovative senior move management service, transforming the industry landscape.
After helping many sellers hire moving companies, cleaning out their garage, and helping them dispose of unwanted items, I learned about senior move management”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skye Homes, a Northern California residential real estate investment company is announcing the launch of a Senior Move Management service in the Bay Area.
Led by 20-year real estate professional Jake Knight, Skye Homes focuses on acquiring, renovating, and re-selling single family homes in the Bay Area and Sacramento.
In 2021, Mr. Knight launched the first iteration of senior move services in Sacramento, naming the business My Move Project. Senior Move Management is a niche offering that provides valuable support to seniors during the process of packing, coordinating their moves, and downsizing as they transition into senior living communities.
“After helping many sellers hire moving companies, cleaning out their garage, and helping them dispose of unwanted items, I learned about senior move management. It was a natural extension of what I was already doing but now we go a few steps further and our team helps people pack, downsize, and space plan to ensure they are only bringing what fits in their new home. We offer this service to all our selling clients.”
Since many of Skye Homes’ clients are selling homes in the Bay Area, Mr. Knight realized the importance of offering this service to them as well, rolling it in as an add-on to the home buying or listing services.
“I feel that these services are unique and highly-desirable to not only seniors but also busy families who are selling but don’t have the time or desire to go out and buy tons of moving boxes and spend a week or more packing. As a homebuyer and licensed real estate agent, I’m able to streamline the sale and move process into one easy project.”
To learn more, visit www.skyehomes.com or www.mymoveproject.com. Jake Knight is a licensed CA real estate agent with Intero Real Estate Services (DRE #02177568).
