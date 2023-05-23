TruFaves Releases New App to Help People Leery of Online Reviews & Influencers
Trufaves gives people a better option to find great recommendations from their most trusted sources.
The best recommendations come from people you know and trust in real life but swapping the information can be time-consuming and cumbersome. We set out to create an app that makes the process easier.”CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The startup app TruFaves has released a new version after a successful beta test with nearly 3,000 users. The mission is to make it easier for people to save and share the places, products, and services they love with friends.
“The best recommendations come from people you know and trust in real life but swapping the information can be time-consuming and cumbersome. We set out to create an app that makes the process easier,” said founder of the app Ali Gorman.
The idea for TruFaves was born in a New York City apartment. Gorman was visiting friends and the night before they were doing something they often do, swap recommendations. One friend was raving about a new fitness class, another about a great business book, and Gorman was asking for recommendations for an upcoming vacation. Unfortunately, without somewhere to store all the suggestions much of the information got lost over time. Gorman and her friends originally set out to create an app just for themselves to make it easier to save and share their “faves” but it grew into a startup as more women started asking for it.
The app also plans to add artificial intelligence features to help make finding trustworthy recommendations even easier. “There's a huge opportunity to automate this. A.I. can help quickly find products and services similar to ones you’ve liked in the past or that friends are talking about but you still know the information is coming from people you trust,” Gorman said.
For now, it offers another option to the many times not-so-reliable review sites. Research shows up to 30-percent of online reviews are fake and up to 90-percent of people are hesitant to trust influencer marketing now that it has become saturated.
About Ali Gorman:
Ali Gorman spent 16 years working as a TV news health reporter. She is also a registered nurse and served four years in the U.S. Navy as a Nurse Corps Officer. She started TruFaves as a side project while working and raising her young son. After a lot of trial and error, and funding from angel investors she brought her idea to life. TruFaves is available for download on Android and Apple devices.
