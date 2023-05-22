Submit Release
Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 25th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are pleased to host the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference on May 25. The event will provide an opportunity for OTCQX and Nasdaq-listed Banks to convene and seamlessly engage with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank Janney Montgomery Scott for their support as a sponsor and keynote presenter at this event.”

May 25th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9: 00 AM Keynote Presentation: Short Term Challenges for the Industry, Long Term Opportunities for Investors
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
9:30 AM BayFirst Financial Corp. NASDAQ: BAFN
10:00 AM Community First Bancorporation OTCQX: CFOK
10:30 AM Consumers Bancorp, Inc. OTCQX: CBKM
11:00 AM White River Bancshares Co. OTCQX: WRIV
11:30 AM Summit State Bank NASDAQ: SSBI
12:00 PM Citba Financial Corp OTCQX: CBAF

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


