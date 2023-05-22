Meeting highlights from the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) 15-17 May 2023, CVMP, 22/05/2023

CVMP opinions on veterinary medicinal products

Under Regulation (EU) 2019/6

The Committee adopted by consensus a positive opinion for a marketing authorisation application for Eluracat (capromorelin tartrate), from Elanco GmbH, a new product for body weight gain in cats experiencing poor appetite or unintended weight loss resulting from chronic medical conditions.

The Committee adopted by consensus positive opinions for variations requiring assessment concerning quality-related changes for:

Chanaxin

Hiprabovis IBR Marker Live

Forceris (grouped)

(grouped) Librela

Prevexxion RN, Prevexxion RN+HVT+IBD (worksharing procedure)

(worksharing procedure) Purevax RCP FeLV, Purevax RCPCh FeLV, Purevax RC, Purevax RCP, Purevax RCPCh (worksharing procedure)

(worksharing procedure) Reconcile

Strangvac

Versican Plus DHPPi/L4R, Versican Plus Pi/L4R (worksharing procedure)

(worksharing procedure) Ypozane

The Committee adopted by consensus positive opinions for variations requiring assessment to align the product information with version 9.0 of the QRD template for:

Canigen L4

MiPet Easecto

Naxcel

Nobivac DP Plus - including the update of the product information to implement the outcome of signal detection activities

- including the update of the product information to implement the outcome of signal detection activities Nobivac L4

Porcilis ColiClos

Simparica

Vaxxitek HVT+IBD

Maximum residue limits

Further to a request from the European Commission, the Committee adopted by consensus a revised opinion on the extension of maximum residue limits for ketoprofen to chickens, recommending numerical MRLs. Furthermore, with reference to Article 5 of Regulation (EC) No. 470/2009 and in line with the criteria laid down in Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/880, the Committee agreed to extrapolate the conclusions to poultry.

Limited market classifications and eligibility according to Article 23 of Regulation (EU) 2019/6

Following one request, the CVMP classified:

A product (ATCvet classification: Nervous system) for cats and dogs as not intended for a limited market and not eligible for authorisation under Article 23 of Regulation (EU) 2019/6.

Pharmacovigilance

The Committee endorsed a recommendation for changes in the product information sections on adverse events for Apoquel as outcome of signal management activities.

Organisational matters

The Committee finalised the preparation of the CVMP/CMDv Informal meeting to be held under the Swedish Presidency of the EU, on 30-31 May 2023. The discussions will focus on:

Antiparasitic resistance

Availability of established antibiotics

Big data, real world evidence and artificial intelligence

Limited Markets

Nanomaterials

Readability of the package leaflet

Titanium dioxide

