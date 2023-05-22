Columbia Graduate School of Business in Conjunction With Gabelli Funds Selects Charles D. Ellis

2023 Recipient of Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds announces Charles D. Ellis as the 2023 recipient of the Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize for Value Investing. He was presented with the Prize at the firm’s thirty-eighth client conference on Friday, May 19th in New York.

In announcing Charles D. Ellis as the 2023 recipient, Tano Santos, the Robert Heilbrunn Professor of Asset Management and Finance and Academic Director of the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing at Columbia Business School stated, “Given his accomplishments, Charley has made a lasting and important impact on the field of investing and should be recognized accordingly.”

Charles Ellis founded Greenwich Associates, a strategy consulting firm focusing on financial institutions, in 1972. He has been recognized by the CFA Institute as one of the 12 leading contributors to the investment profession. Charley is the author of 19 books, including “Winning the Loser’s Game”, which is now in its eighth edition. For nine years, he was the chair of the investment committee at Yale University where he worked closely with its CIO, David Swensen. A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Business School, he has taught advanced investing courses at both institutions.

In 2005, Gabelli created the annual prize to honor an individual, student, or practitioner who has made an outstanding contribution to enlarge the field of value investing. Known as the “Gabelli Prize”, the company funded the prize with $1 million and presents the award at its annual client meetings.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment.

