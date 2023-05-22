Paperboard Container Market Business Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Forecast to 2031

Paperboard Container Market Expected to Reach $207.40 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global paperboard container market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in demand for paperboard container packaging in important end-use sectors, such as food and beverages, healthcare, industrial products, and others. The food and beverages and healthcare sectors in emerging nations are expected to benefit from the rapid expansion in global population. In turn, it is anticipated to increase the demand for paperboard container packaging.

In addition, paperboard-based packaging is an affordable and lightweight packaging option that offers enough protection for a variety of items. Paper-based packaging includes shipping sacks, paperboard, containerboard, and paper bags. Containerboard is made from cardboard and are available in different grades with special qualities that make them perfect for packing cereals, cosmetic items, and medications. Multi-wall paper bags called shipping sacks are typically used to transport large goods.

Download Free Sample Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17398

According to AMR, The paperboard container market size was valued at $135.48 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $207.40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Moreover, rise in governmental strict regulations regarding environmental protection is further expected to favor the growth of paperboard container market. For instance, in January 2020, a new policy was implemented by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The directive will see non-degradable bags banned in major cities by the end of 2020 and in all cities and towns by 2022. Hence, due to rise in awareness toward environment, these investments in the paperboard sector are expected to increase the paperboard container market share and provide growth in this market.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17398

Top Players:

Amcor Plc, Cascades, DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper, Keystone Folding Box, MetsÃ¤ Board, Mondi Plc, Nampak Products Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings), Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd., Sappi, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), and Westrock

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global paperboard container market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on board type, the paperboard segment has dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2021, and containerboard is projected to grow at

a significant CAGR during the paperboard container market forecast period.

• By end users, the food and beverage segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest paperboard container market growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the global paperboard container market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand the competitive outlook of the paperboard container industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging paperboard container market opportunities of the market.

Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/59a89bb544dbc5f37d174dddaceee1ea